No end to bus disruptions in sight as driver shortages continue

A high number of Dunedin bus services were cancelled today and officials say they do not know how long the disruptions will continue to last for.

Otago Regional Council implementation lead transport Julian Phillips today spoke on the ongoing issues with the network.

“A high number of bus services have been cancelled in Dunedin today due to driver illness. Bus operators are doing their best to manage the disruptions with their available staff."

Disruptions are affecting the network as a whole, and notifications are updated regularly across our communication channels, he said.

"Unfortunately we do not know how long the disruptions will last but we do wish our drivers well in their recovery.

"The situation is exacerbated by the national shortage of bus drivers.

"We appreciate your patience as we move through this challenging set of circumstances.”

Passengers can get the latest updates from Notifications and Alerts (orc.govt.nz).