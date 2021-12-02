PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A wooden barrier has been put up to prevent people gaining access to the Dunedin Railway Station work site.

The barrier will be painted red to match the pedestrian overbridge.

The cost is about $5000.

Restoration of the railway station involves extensive repairs to the roof of the 115-year-old building, as well as repairs to windows, exterior walls and ornate fixtures.

The refurbishment is due to be completed in 2023.

The barrier comes after it was noticed one of the railway station's turrets had been adorned with a road cone.