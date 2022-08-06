No injuries in collision

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services respond to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car in Dunedin. A police spokeswoman said a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian was reported at the intersection of South Rd and Eglinton Rd about 10.50am. Two St John vehicles could be seen, along with four police cars. Fire and Emergency New Zealand appliances were present, with firefighters directing traffic through the partially blocked intersection. A St John spokeswoman said there were no injuries.