No injuries in morning crash which closed motorway

A truck and ute crashed near Mosgiel this morning closing the Dunedin Southern Motorway for a time causing traffic to back up.

Police said it received reports of the crash which occurred on the motorway, between the Quarry Rd on ramp and Saddle Hill Rd off ramp, at 6.13am.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The truck was towed and road was reported to be clear around 7.24am.

The NZTA confirmed the road has reopened.