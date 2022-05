Police blocked off the street this afternoon. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Police have given the all-clear after reports of a firearm being discharged in central Dunedin this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said reports of disorder and a firearm discharging were received in relation to a property in Park St about 1.30pm.

Armed police attended and cordoned off the street, she said, and the property was cleared shortly after 2pm.

It was determined that the noise was likely to have come from a building site.

The armed offenders squad did not attend.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz