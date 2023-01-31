Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Not your usual cruise ship

    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    National Geographic Endurance, which berthed in Dunedin yesterday, is a little different from those cruise ships that usually stop in the city.

    It is purpose-built for exploring Antarctic waters, carrying only about 128 guests.

    It started its cruising season in Ushuaia, Argentina, and made a few stops along the way before reaching Dunedin.

    The ship cruises back and forth, exchanging passengers as it stops in Dunedin and Argentina.

    The ship was built in 2021 at a cost of $US135 million ($NZ208 million). 

     

     

     

