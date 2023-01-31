Not your usual cruise ship

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
National Geographic Endurance, which berthed in Dunedin yesterday, is a little different from those cruise ships that usually stop in the city.
It is purpose-built for exploring Antarctic waters, carrying only about 128 guests.
It started its cruising season in Ushuaia, Argentina, and made a few stops along the way before reaching Dunedin.
The ship cruises back and forth, exchanging passengers as it stops in Dunedin and Argentina.
The ship was built in 2021 at a cost of $US135 million ($NZ208 million).