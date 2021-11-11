Noted Dunedin lawyer Neville Marquet dies

Neville Marquet

Long-serving Dunedin lawyer Neville Marquet died on Monday aged 94.

Mr Marquet was a pioneer of planning and resource management in a career that spanned more than 50 years.

He served as president of the Otago District Law Society in 1975, was vice-president of the New Zealand Law Society from 1976 to 1979, and sat on its disciplinary committee for 13 years, including seven years as chairman.

In 2004 he received a service award from the Queenstown Lakes District Council, to which he had provided legal counsel since 1977.

Mr Marquet was married to the late Lenore Marquet for 67 years.

An obituary will follow in the Otago Daily Times.