'Nuisance' drunk gets two police car rides in one night

Too much booze and taking the glasses off a flatmate’s face has landed a Dunedin woman in court.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the Octagon about 10.50pm yesterday, where a 49-year-old intoxicated woman was ‘‘being a nuisance’’ in one of the bars.

‘‘As a way to get her out of the area, we gave her a ride home.

‘‘Despite that, she continued to be disorderly with the tenants — she forced one down the stairs and took the glasses off the face of another one.

‘‘We were called back, so she was arrested. She resisted arrest.’’

Snr Sgt Bond said she was held in custody overnight and is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court today.

