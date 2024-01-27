Obituary: Anne Rodger, community activist

Anne Rodger. Photo: Linda Robertson

Anne Rodger was a significant contributor to the Dunedin community, and was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to women. While married to former Labour cabinet minister, the late Stan Rodger, Anne was far from overshadowed by her husband and was active in range of organisations. She established a birth support group at Catholic Social Services, and initiated a group to address issues for grandparents responsible for the upbringing of their grandchildren, which became a nationwide service run by Presbyterian Support. She held numerous voluntary executive and committee roles, including with the Dunedin Childcare Association, Dunedin Māori Women’s Welfare League, Otago Co-ordination Committee for the Disabled, Young Women’s Christian Association, Council for Equal Pay and Opportunity, Help Sexual Abuse Foundation, Mosgiel University of the Third Age, Dunedin University Club and SeniorNet Otago. She was a long-serving member of the National Council of Women and a former president of the Dunedin branch. She died on November 30, aged 80. — Agencies