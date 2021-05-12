Mike Coggan. Photo: ODT files

The Otago Cricket Association has settled on Tahuna Park in Dunedin as its preferred site for a winter training facility featuring a greenhouse.

It would have 18 covered pitches, nearly all of them grass, which could be used by international cricketers when Dunedin hosts matches, as well as domestic players and the community.

Otago Cricket chief executive Mike Coggan said the goal was to finish the project by September 2022.

The facility would allow training year-round.

The sand-based surface was among Tahuna Park's benefits and the site would allow cricket to avoid contributing to congestion at other sports fields, Mr Coggan said.

Grass cultivation would be carried out across spring and summer and the wickets used from May to October.

A greenhouse would cover the grass wickets.

One or two artificial pitches would be part of the facility.

At a Dunedin City Council 10-year plan hearing yesterday, Mr Coggan sought agreement from the council about the site's suitability.

The association had considered other sites and had recently determined Tahuna Park was its preference.