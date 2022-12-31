Octagon welcomes New Year

In Dunedin the new year was heralded in with with a laser show projected on to Burns House.

Loose and Colourful played the final set before the year ticked over and led everyone in the final 15 second countdown.

Kisses and hugs could be seen across the Octagon as 2023 began.

By 10pm more than a thousand people had joined the festivities.

The music was louder, the crowds were denser and everything was illuminated with the soft orange of street lights.

But the biggest lights of all were those hung from a crane for aerialist Anna Brunt (15) to perform off.

She was hoisted 30 meters into the air in a white winged costume, with feathers that fluttered in the wind.

She concluded the show by releasing silver glitter, which sparked in the orange glow.

Anna said hanging so high was ‘‘a bit scary’’, but she was glad with how it went.

The projected lights were already in action with the message ‘‘Happy new year Otepoti Dunedin.’’

The new year was welcomed with lasers in Dunedin. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Earlier celebrations were off to a good start in Dunedin’s Octagon as people danced, enjoyed each others company and recalled their memories of 2022.

About 300 people were at the Octagon about 7.30pm with heads bopping to the music and smiling faces all around.

Musicians were playing on the main stage with a large display behind them as dancers found their grove in front.

Most of those whirling and twirling were children, but a variety from all ages came out to show off their moves.

Bars were packed full of customers with outdoor seating extremely popular as many people enjoyed the show from afar with pint in hand.

Enjoying some shade in Queenstown on December 31 are Timaru friends Aria Edwards and Meg Stevenson. Photo: Marjorie Cook

Police could be seen keeping an eye on things, including making one young man empty his bottle into a rubbish bin.

The weather was cool a cool 14.6degC with a cloudy sky, but specks of blue sky reinforced the forecast of a rainless night.

A lot can happen in a year, so the Otago Daily Times asked some of those enjoying the festivities what memories 2022 brought for them.

Wianna Thompson and Gabriel Reynolds were there with four month old child Ari Thompson.

The crowds amass in the Octagon ahead of midnight. Photo: TCR

Ms Thompson said not only was Ari born this year, but her eldest child had graduated as well.

Lafa Tofiga and Drummond MacDonald (both 14) both started at King’s High School, where they met.

Lafa said school was going well and he was happy to have spent more time with his family this year.

Peter Mason, who was out boogying on the dance floor in a spotless white suit, said he was glad to have spent more time dancing this year.

The retiree had acquired more fun and interesting outfits to bring to events, with the collection now at 18 different ensembles.

The Octagon is gearing for the New Year's. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Angela Smith had travelled from Christchurch for New Year’s Eve with her family, for no particular reason other than they wanted to see the city.

It had been a rough year for a lot of people and they were content to be bringing in 2023 as a happy and healthy family.

Queenstown

Queenstown Bay sizzled in the sun yesterday as visitors lazed on the lakefront and browsed the Queenstown Market.

The crowd was being warmly welcomed by stall holders and entertainers who had set up for the day on the promenade.

There was a family vibe to the holiday, with people dipping in the lake, taking boat trips, and dining in restaurants.

Enjoying New Year's Eve in Queenstown were sisters Amelia (8) and Lillian Knauss of Austin Texas, USA. Photo: Marjorie Cook

Jim the balloon man had prepared for a busy afternoon with thousands of balloons at the ready.

‘‘I would estimate the numbers are back up now or close [to pre-Covid times], but leading up to this I would have thought we were 30 to 35% down on what we were. That’s partly because of the capacity of the hotels, everyone is flat out, they can’t get enough staff, that’s the big problem,’’ he said.

Queenstown Market manager Brigit van der Kaag said it was wonderful to see so many people on the lakefront on such a gorgeous day.

‘‘There are a lot of Americans and Canadians here at the moment but there are accents from all over the world, which is always wonderful down here,’’ she said.

Christchurch visitors Mac Wallis, Amelis Lewis and John Mottis said the lakefront was ‘‘the place to be’’ for their first New Year’s Eve holiday in Queenstown, and they had found ‘‘heaps to do’’.

‘‘The water is freezing cold but it feels really nice because we have been in the sun all day,’’ Mac Wallis said.

Timaru visitors Aria Edwards and Meg Stevenson were also in Queenstown for their first New Year’s Eve and had found a shady tree to relax under.

‘‘We are having a pretty good time. We have a good place. The weather is nice and hot and we are enjoying it. We’ve been swimming in the lake, going out for dinner and sunbathing,’’ they said.

Free entertainment begins in Earnslaw Park, Queenstown from 7.30pm to 1am, with a variety of entertainment and local bands providing live music.

A fireworks display begins at midnight.

There is a 24 hour public area alcohol ban.

She was greatly enjoying the event, which was smaller than the kind of celebration they would have in Christchurch, but much better for it, she said.

Oamaru

Mulletman and Mim wow the crowd with their acrobatic performance. Photo: Nic Duff

Oamaru celebrated New Year's Eve with a Party at the Gardens this evening.

The event was just warming up, Waitaki District mayor Gary Kircher said.

"People are definitely ready for a good time."

He was "really pleased" with the crowd in attendance.

Last year's event had to be cancelled due to Covid 19 restrictions and Mr Kircher was excited to have it back this year.

"[It is] just fantastic. People haven't been able to get together like this enough and [they are] looking for opportunities to get out and celebrate.

"People are pretty keen to see out 2022 and welcome in 2023."

The weather forecast was not looking too flash but thankfully the sun was shining, he said.

Acrobatic duo Mulletman and Mim opened the evening with their act before Diamond Blue provided live music.

Oamaru based band The Heavy Feathers then performed and will see the event into the new year.

Plenty of activities were on display including face painting and a happy new year stand for people to take photos with.