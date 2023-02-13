ODT+ app systems upgrade

Allied Press has upgraded its systems over the weekend and is aware some subscribers may not be able to see the latest issue of the Otago Daily Times on the ODT+ app.

If you are a subscriber and unable to read the paper via the app, please close the ODT+ app completely on your device and then re-open to load today's issue.

If you are still experiencing problems after this please contact the Circulation Department on circulation@alliedpress.co.nz.