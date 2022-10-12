ODT deliveries affected

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Due to unforseen circumstances, some copies of the Otago Daily Times will be late and others may not be delivered today.
"We apologise to our subscribers for the inconvenience," Allied Press' operations manager Raja Chakrabarti said.
Any subscriber who does not receive a paper can phone (03) 477 4760 to have their account credited for the missed edition. Please ask for the circulation department.