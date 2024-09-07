Offending close to where friend was killed

A man's erratic driving in which his car became airborne was only a few blocks away from where his friend died in a car crash last year.

Thomas Bridgman, 26, of Dunedin, was involved in a liquor-store burglary which ended in a high-speed getaway that killed 26-year-old Michael John McClelland about 15 months ago.

Yesterday, Bridgman pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and refusing a blood specimen, relating to an incident last month.

Community magistrate Elder Robati heard that on August 15, the defendant was driving in South Dunedin.

He overtook two vehicles before speeding through red lights.

He travelled down residential streets at 100kmh and ran another ‘‘red’’ at the intersection of Bradshaw St and Hillside Rd.

Bridgman’s car became airborne due to a rise in the road.

Sparks flew as it hit the ground.

The erratic driving continued, forcing other road users to take evasive action.

When police stopped Bridgman in Hillhead Rd he was sipping on a bottle of beer.

On May 26 last year, Bridgman was drinking with friends.

They ran out of alcohol and hatched a plan to burgle the Hillside Rd Bottle-O.

After the burglary, Bridgman was a passenger in the stolen car in which the group was fleeing.

They were pursued by police before crashing in Melbourne St.

The force of the impact was such that a power pole was split and the concrete wall of a garage was knocked over.

Rear-left passenger Mr McClelland died at the scene.

Yesterday, counsel Sarah Cochrane said her client had good family support and had signed up for the Salvation Army Bridge programme.

He was sentenced to 40 hours’ community work and disqualified from driving indefinitely.

— Felicity Dear, PIJF court reporter