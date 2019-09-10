Pupils from around Dunedin and further afield flick through copies of the newspaper during the Otago Daily Times Extra! current events quiz for year 9 and 10 pupils yesterday. Photos: Linda Robertson Alice Barrett (14), from Kaikorai Valley College, seeks answers. Logan Park High School team members (from left) Polly Figgins (14), Grace McLaren (13) and Eva Woodhouse (14) brainstorm. Taieri College pupils (from left) Fletcher Beulink (13), Jakob Joyce (13) and William Helm (13) work at identifying photographs.

Top spot at the final Otago Daily Times Extra! current events quiz of the year has been taken by a talented trio from Otago Girls' High School.

More than 30 teams of year 9 and 10 pupils crowded into the University of Otago's Union Hall yesterday for the quiz.

Most were from Dunedin high schools, although a team from East Otago High School also made an appearance.

Winning team Chloe Alexander, Emily Gray and Bella Bates said it had been hard work preparing for the quiz and they were delighted with their victory.

Bella said she was on news websites all day reading up for the quiz.

Otago Girls' High School pupils (from left) Chloe Alexander (14), Emily Gray (14) and Bella Bates (15) display their Otago Daily Times Extra! current events quiz medals. Photos: Linda Robertson

The trio said the second and third rounds were their favourites - world mapping, and flag identification.

Emily, who had competed in the quiz for the past five years and had won places before, said the win was unexpected.

''It was a nice surprise this time.''

The team was also in the lead at halftime, and ended the quiz well ahead at 90 points out of 100.

Compere Paul Fielding, a teacher at Logan Park High School, said the questions were tougher than in previous years, when most teams scored in the 90s.

This year, third-place winners from Kings' High School scored 82 points, while second placed Logan Park High School gained 86 points.

The quiz was divided into 10 rounds, including international current events, events in history, cartoon interpretation, photographs for identification and New Zealand current events.

There were a few questions which the team had just ''guessed and sort of hoped for the best'', Emily said.

Spot prizes were given out during the quiz for pupils who answered questions correctly.

elena.mcphee@odt.co.nz