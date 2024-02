Riccarton Rd West has been closed after a two-vehicle accident. Photo: Gregor Richardson

One person is believed to have been seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Mosgiel which has closed a road.

A police spokesman said emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash in Riccarton Rd West at 2.31pm.

One person appears to have sustained serious injuries.

The road is currently blocked and traffic management have been requested.

