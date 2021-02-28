One critical after crash near Taieri Mouth

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police said about 9.30am they were responding to a crash at the intersection of Taieri Mouth and Dicksons Rds, at Kuri Bush.
A vehicle with two people inside had rolled down a bank, police said.
One person was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in critical condition, while the second was taken to hospital by ambulance in a moderate to serious condition.
Police initially said one person had been seriously injured.