Sunday, 28 February 2021

Updated 11.20 am

One critical after crash near Taieri Mouth

    The road was closed following the crash. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Two people have been injured, one critically, in a crash near Taieri Mouth this morning.

    Police said about 9.30am they were responding to a crash at the intersection of Taieri Mouth and Dicksons Rds, at Kuri Bush.

    A vehicle with two people inside had rolled down a bank, police said.

    One person was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in critical condition, while the second was taken to hospital by ambulance in a moderate to serious condition.

    Police initially said one person had been seriously injured. 

     

