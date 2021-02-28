One critical after crash near Taieri Mouth

The road was closed following the crash. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Two people have been injured, one critically, in a crash near Taieri Mouth this morning.

Police said about 9.30am they were responding to a crash at the intersection of Taieri Mouth and Dicksons Rds, at Kuri Bush.

A vehicle with two people inside had rolled down a bank, police said.

One person was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in critical condition, while the second was taken to hospital by ambulance in a moderate to serious condition.

Police initially said one person had been seriously injured.