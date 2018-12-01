One critical after Southern Motorway crash

Police attend the scene of a motorcycle crash on the Southern Motorway, near Mosgiel. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A motorcyclist has sustained critical injuries after crashing on the Southern Motorway in Mosgiel, blocking both lanes of SH1.

Police and emergency service vehicles are currently attending the scene after being alerted at 7.30pm.

The accident happened near the Mosgiel off ramp and diversions are in place through Kinmont northbound and Mosgiel southbound.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

The serious crash unit have been advised.