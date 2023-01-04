One cruise in, one cancels

The cruise ship Viking Mars is due to arrive in Port Chalmers this morning.

The vessel, with capacity for 930 passengers and 465 crew, is expected to berth at Beach St wharf at 8.45am today from Melbourne, and to sail for Lyttelton at 6pm today.

An Enterprise Dunedin spokeswoman said the Seven Seas Explorer had cancelled its planned visit to Port Chalmers on Friday.

The vessel, with capacity for 738 passengers and 542 crew, is billed as the world’s most luxurious cruise ship. It is completing its 73-night maiden voyage, from Istanbul to Auckland.