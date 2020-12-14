Monday, 14 December 2020

One dead in crash on Dunedin's Northern Motorway

    The driver of a vehicle that crashed down a bank on Dunedin's Northern Motorway this morning has died.

    Emergency serves were called to the crash, which has closed the motorway, about 9.30am.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the person who died was the only occupant in the vehicle.

    Acting Snr Sgt Bond said there would be delays heading north while an investigation was under way.

    The road was closed and detours were in place, he said.

    An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said the road was closed in both directions.

    Southbound traffic was being diverted down Leith Valley Rd.

    The vehicle that left the road was completely off the road and could not be seen from the photographer’s vantage point. 

    Traffic backs up after a serious crash on the Dunedin Northern Motorway. Photo: Craig Baxter
