One flown to hospital after Henley blaze

One person has been flown to Christchurch Hospital after a burn-off got out of control near Henley.

Fire and Emergency NZ was alerted to reports of a burn out getting out of control, about 3.15pm today.

One fire truck initially went to the fire.

St John ambulance said one person was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in serious condition.

Along with the helicopter, an ambulance and two rapid response vehicles attended the incident.