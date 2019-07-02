One in hospital after South Dunedin chemical spill

One person has been taken to hospital as a chemical spill triggers a major emergency services response in South Dunedin this morning.

A St John spokesman said one person had been taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition after the spill of an unknown substance at PBT Transport depot in Strathallen St.

The person was understood to be a manager at PBT Transport.

Workers were earlier evacuated from the depot and the spill has closed the busy South Dunedin street and resulted in a major response from emergency services who requested help from an expert chemist from University of Otago.

Otago University chemistry professor Lyall Hanton arrived at the scene shortly before 9.30am to help firefighters work out the nature of the chemicals and advise them on how to deal with the hazardous substances.

Speaking after a spill in Outram last year of a chemical once used in World War 1, Prof Hanton told the ODT: "I only get called in if it’s a bit exotic."

Otago University chemistry professor Lyall Hanton speaks to firefighters. Photo: George Block

Senior Station Officer Simon Smith said firefighters wearing fully enclosed level four hazmat suits were inside the PBT transport depot on Strathallan St where the chemical had been spilled.

The firefighters were using absorbing agents to clean up the chemical, Mr Smith said.

Two firefighters wearing their highest level of hazmat suits and breathing apparatus had entered the depot about 9.15am.

Firefighters earlier had unloaded large amounts of equipment used to deal with hazardous substances from the command vehicle.

A mobile shower station had been set-up.

A St John ambulance arrived at the scene under flashing lights about 9am, but appeared to be there as a precaution and was not treating any patients.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand incident controller told the Otago Daily Times they were yet to formally identify what the leaked substance was.

Identifying it was the main focus at present.

Police had blocked access to the street from Andersons Bay Rd.

Firefighters unload specialist decontamination equipment at the scene of a chemical spill in Strahlaan St this morning. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Workers have been evacuated from the building.

A Fenz spokesman said five crews were called to the site after a box containing a chemical spilled.

They were still trying to determine what the substance was.

The spill had been contained but a decontamination and hazmat unit was being set up, he said.