One hurt as car rear-ends bus in Dunedin

One person has been injured after a car rear-ended a bus in Dunedin, police say.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened about 8.35am in Taieri Rd, near the dog park.

A car appeared to have gone into the back of a bus.

One person was moderately injured when a car hit the back of a bus in Taieri Road.

One person had been moderately injured and traffic was diverted while a tow truck was arranged, the police spokeswoman said.

A St John spokesman said an ambulance attended and treated the injured person at the scene.

Otago Regional Council interim transport manager Doug Rodgers said the bus driver was uninjured and passengers had disembarked prior to the bus being hit.

The service was not disrupted by the crash, Mr Rodgers said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz