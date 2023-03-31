One hurt as car rolls in Dunedin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person was hurt when a car collided with two parked vehicles and rolled in Dunedin this morning.
A police spokesman said the accident happened on Taieri Rd, between Pennant and Gilmore streets, around 8.50am.
Hato Hone St John responded with an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.
"We assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition," a spokeswoman said.