One hurt as car rolls in Dunedin

One person was hurt when a car collided with two parked vehicles and rolled in Dunedin this morning.

A police spokesman said the accident happened on Taieri Rd, between Pennant and Gilmore streets, around 8.50am.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Hato Hone St John responded with an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

"We assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition," a spokeswoman said.