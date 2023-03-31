Friday, 31 March 2023

One hurt as car rolls in Dunedin

    One person was hurt when a car collided with two parked vehicles and rolled in Dunedin this morning.

    A police spokesman said the accident happened on Taieri Rd, between Pennant and Gilmore streets, around 8.50am.

    Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Hato Hone St John responded with an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

    "We assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition," a spokeswoman said.

     

     

