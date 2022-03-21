One hurt in crash between SUV and truck

Emergency services at the scene of the crash near Henley. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

One person had to be freed from their vehicle after a crash between an SUV and truck-trailer unit which has closed the highway near Henley this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the crash, which happened on State Highway 1, occurred about 8.35am.

One person was trapped and needed to be freed, she said.

"The driver of the car is injured but the exact nature of injuries is unclear at this stage."

The SUV had rolled onto its rood and the truck and trailer has ended up off the road in a ditch near the railway line.

Debris from the crash is on both the road and the railway tracks.

The crash happened near the Taieri River Bridge and the turnoff to Henley.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

The road is closed both ways and diversions are in place through Centre Rd and Henley Rd, the police spokeswoman said.