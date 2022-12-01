One hurt in St Leonards crash

One person received moderate injuries when a car was shunted off the road on State Highway 88 at St Leonards.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash. Photo: Wyatt Ryder

A St John spokesman said an ambulance was sent to the scene, on the main road between Dunedin and Port Chalmers, about 10.40am.

One person with moderate injuries was taken to Dunedin Hospital.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers and Fire and Emergency New Zealand had responded to reports of a vehicle colliding with two parked vehicles.