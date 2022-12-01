One hurt in St Leonards crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person received moderate injuries when a car was shunted off the road on State Highway 88 at St Leonards.
A St John spokesman said an ambulance was sent to the scene, on the main road between Dunedin and Port Chalmers, about 10.40am.
One person with moderate injuries was taken to Dunedin Hospital.
A police spokeswoman confirmed officers and Fire and Emergency New Zealand had responded to reports of a vehicle colliding with two parked vehicles.