One injured after car rolls on Rattray St

A car rolled at the intersection of Rattray St and Queens Drive this afternoon. Photo: Gregor Richardson

One person has been taken to hospital after a car rolled at a Rattray St intersection today.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Rattray St and Queens Drive at about 1pm.

A single vehicle rolled and one person was initially reported to be trapped inside the vehicle.

They were freed by Fire and Emergency NZ and transported to hospital.

The road was initially completely blocked but reopened after the vehicle was towed.