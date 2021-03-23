One injured in Middleton Rd crash

One person is injured after a two car crash at the intersection of Middleton Rd and Bangor Tce in Kew.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene about 3.30pm though they understand the crash happened about 3.10pm.

There was only one person in each vehicle and they were initially able to move off the road.

One driver escaped injury while the other was taken by St John to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

The road remains open to traffic.