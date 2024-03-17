One injured in North East Valley house fire

Fire and Emergency services attend a fire in North Rd this evening. Photo: supplied

Fire and Emergency services are attending a house fire in North Rd, near the intersection of Blacks Rd, in North East Valley, Dunedin.

Fenz shift manager Amanda Ensor said crews from Willowbank, Dunedin, Roslyn, and St Kilda were called to the scene at about 8.30pm after a "well-established" fire was witnessed at the rear of the property.

Photo: supplied

An eyewitness reported "large flames" coming out of the window of the property.

Ms Ensor said all persons were accounted for at the property, and one person was taken to hospital.