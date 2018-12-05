One injured in St Kilda crash

One person sustained a suspected head injury after a car crashed into a parked vehicle in St Kilda this evening, police say.

A police spokesman said they were called to the crash at the intersection of Bird and Douglas Sts in Dunedin shortly before 6.30pm.

The blue Subaru Legacy sedan smashed into the parked vehicle.

Five people were involved in the crash but the spokesman could not confirm if they were all in the Subaru.

One person was in a moderate condition and was assessed by St John for a suspected head injury, the spokesman said.