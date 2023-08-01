One killed in Outram crash

One person has died following a serious crash in Outram this evening.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services responded to a single vehicle crash in Huntly Rd, Woodside, at about 7.20pm.

A single vehicle was reported to have rolled on to its roof.

Police confirmed one person died at the scene.

Motorists are advised to use an alternative route as the road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit attend.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one ambulance attended, but did not transport anyone from the scene, with the matter being left in the care of police.

