One person critically injured in Mosgiel crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A two-car crash in Mosgiel left one person with critical injuries on Saturday afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said the crash was reported about 5.15pm, in School Rd South.
One person trapped in a vehicle was being freed by Fire and Emergency NZ staff and transported to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.
Police crash investigators were at the scene that evening.
• Earlier that day, a person sustained minor injuries when a car rolled following a crash on Three Mile Hill Rd in Dunedin.
Emergency services were called to the two-car crash, near the Taieri Plains lookout, about 2.10pm.
A St John spokesman said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries.