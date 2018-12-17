Monday, 17 December 2018

One person critically injured in Mosgiel crash

    A two-car crash in Mosgiel left one person with critical injuries on Saturday afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said the crash was reported about 5.15pm, in School Rd South.

    One person trapped in a vehicle was being freed by Fire and Emergency NZ staff and transported to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.

    Police crash investigators were at the scene that evening.

    Earlier that day, a person sustained minor injuries when a car rolled following a crash on Three Mile Hill Rd in Dunedin.

    Emergency services were called to the two-car crash, near the Taieri Plains lookout, about  2.10pm.

    A St John spokesman said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries.

