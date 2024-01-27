One person injured after car ploughs down bank

One person has been taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries after a car crashed through a fence and went down a bank in the Dunedin suburb of The Glen this afternoon.

Police received a report of a single vehicle leaving the road and entering a construction site near the corner of Haywood Rd and Glen Rd at about 5.45pm, a police spokesperson said.

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews from Lookout Point and Dunedin were called, and one person was extricated from the vehicle, a Fenz spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John also sent one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle to the scene.