One person injured after car ploughs down bank

One person has been taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries after a car crashed through a fence and went down a bank in the Dunedin suburb of The Glen this afternoon.
Police received a report of a single vehicle leaving the road and entering a construction site near the corner of Haywood Rd and Glen Rd at about 5.45pm, a police spokesperson said.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews from Lookout Point and Dunedin were called, and one person was extricated from the vehicle, a Fenz spokesperson said.
Hato Hone St John also sent one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle to the scene.