One serious after Taieri industrial park chemical leak

One person is in a serious condition after hydrogen sulphide leaked from a truck and trailer unit at a Taieri industrial park.

Silverstream Industrial Park on Dukes Road was cordoned off by police with firefighters also at the scene after the alert was raised around 12.10pm.

One person transported by ambulance to hospital was initially listed as critical.

Their condition had since been downgraded to serious, a Hate Hone St John spokesman said.

Photo: Gregor Richardson

Two other patients were being assessed at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said the leak had been isolated by about 1.15pm.

Workers were evacuated from the park but have now started to return.