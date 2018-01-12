One serious, power cut after Mosgiel crash

Police have been called to a collision in the area of Riverside Rd and Bush Rd. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A woman has been rescued from a car and is in a serious condition after a crash with a power pole near Mosgiel.

A police spokeswoman said the woman was being transported by ambulance after the collision in the area of Riverside Rd and Bush Rd shortly after 4pm.

Parts of Bush Rd are closed.

The serious crash unit was on its way to the scene, the police spokeswoman said.

Aurora Energy said on its Facebook page that the crash cut power to customers in the Allanton, Outram and Scroggs Hill areas.

An Aurora spokesperson said power was restored to most residents within the hour.

Power was expected to be completely restored by 9pm.

A reporter at the scene said a four door silver sedan crashed at the intersection between Riverside Rd and Bush Rd.

A power pole at the intersection was damaged.

Police, fire appliances and two St John ambulances were at the scene.