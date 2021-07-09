Friday, 9 July 2021

Updated 8.59 am

One seriously hurt in crash on Dunedin's Southern Motorway

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    One person is seriously injured after a crash on Dunedin's Southern Motorway this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called about 7.45am to a two-vehicle crash on the southbound side of the motorway, near the Old Brighton Rd off-ramp.

    A St John spokesman said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries. Another person was treated at the scene. 

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said fire crews from Mosgiel, Lookout Point, and Roslyn were called to the scene at 7.45am.

    Upon arrival they found one person trapped in a vehicle. They managed to cut them free by 8.20am.

    Both lanes of the motorway were initially blocked, but one lane had since reopened, she said.

    NZ Transport Agency warned motorists to expect delays. 

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter