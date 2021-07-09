One seriously hurt in crash on Dunedin's Southern Motorway

One person is seriously injured after a crash on Dunedin's Southern Motorway this morning.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called about 7.45am to a two-vehicle crash on the southbound side of the motorway, near the Old Brighton Rd off-ramp.

A St John spokesman said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries. Another person was treated at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said fire crews from Mosgiel, Lookout Point, and Roslyn were called to the scene at 7.45am.

Upon arrival they found one person trapped in a vehicle. They managed to cut them free by 8.20am.

Both lanes of the motorway were initially blocked, but one lane had since reopened, she said.

NZ Transport Agency warned motorists to expect delays.