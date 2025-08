Emergency services including Fire and Emergency NZ attended the scene. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A person has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition after a collision between a car and a cyclist in central Dunedin.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was assessed at the intersection of Hope and Carroll Sts at 12.42pm and taken to Dunedin Hospital.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were also in attendance.