One treated after harbourside prang

Fire crews at the scene of the crash. Photo: Peter McIntosh

One person was treated at the scene as Dunedin emergency services converged on a three-car crash in a harbourside street this morning.

Two fire engines, three police cars and an ambulance were called to the Ward St crash at 9.20am.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Two of the vehicles had visible damage and sand was being spread on the road to stop the spread of fluid.