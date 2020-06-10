Rabbits, pussycats and superheroes featured at Saint Mary's School in Dunedin yesterday, as staff and pupils took the opportunity to celebrate the country's shift to Alert Level One with a onesie party.

Teaching principal Corinne Guthrie said the school's community had been enthusiastic about the event.

Ms Guthrie says it had been arranged for those pupils who did have their own onesie, to able to borrow a pair.

Nealy all the pupils, staff and visiting parents dressed in onesies for the day - many modelled on animals and cartoon characters.

The school is planning to celebrate a shift to Alert Level Zero - and the opening of the country's borders - with an internationally-themed day.

Photo: Christine O'Connor

Pupil Aria Church (7) and her classmates, of St Mary’s School, Dunedin, enjoy exercise activities in their onesies, as they celebrate the move to Alert Level 1.