Open fire season in Otago

Photo: Getty Images

Permits will no longer be needed when lighting open-air fires in Otago.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) says region moved to an open fire season at 8am today and includes Dunedin, Clutha, Waitaki, Central and Lakes districts.

However, a restricted fire season will stay in place for all commercial forestry areas (1km fire safety margins).

The fireworks ban that has been in place since December 2021 has now been lifted and private use of fireworks is now allowed in Otago.

Fenz district manager Phil Marsh said current weather conditions was the reason for the change.

"We are seeing signs of cooling temperatures - there is more dew in the morning and more moisture in the air. This reduces the risk for wildfire, although, it does not eliminate it."

Mr Marsh reminded people wanting to light a fire to do so safely.

"Keep the fire small and manageable, make sure you have a way to extinguish the fire, and make sure you extinguish it before nightfall.

"Check the weather forecast before lighting a fire to make sure there are no strong winds expected. If in doubt, please do not light a fire."

For more fire safety information, head to www.checkitsalright.nz.

No open-fire areas

Open-fires will not be permitted on the following locations which are in a year-round prohibited fire season.

• Bucklands Crossing (Dunedin)

• Ruby Island (Lake Wanaka)

• Stevensons Island (Lake Wanaka)

• Mou Waho Island (Lake Wanaka)

• Mou Tapu Island (Lake Wanaka)

• Mount Iron (Wanaka)

• Albert Town Recreational Reserve (Wanaka)

• Pig and Pigeon Islands (Lake Wakatipu)

• Queenstown Red Zone (Queenstown)

• Coronet Forest (Queenstown)

• Shag Point (Waitaki)



