Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Discussions about the future of harness racing in Otago and the possible sale of Dunedin’s Forbury Park raceway could be about to get real.

The St Kilda raceway will host its final trotting event tonight and the occasion is expected to attract Forbury Park Trotting Club and Harness Racing New Zealand representatives, as well as leading architect Gary Todd, who is part of a group exploring the site’s potential for housing.

Mr Todd has promoted a proposal that could result in a mix of public and private housing at the site and bring broader environmental and social benefits.

"Forbury Park is the catalyst site to unlock the stormwater infrastructure solution for South Dunedin," he said.

Wetlands and detention ponds in South Dunedin have been pitched as part of the vision and the project has been touted as a climate-friendly way to reinvigorate the suburb.

Possible provision of affordable housing, and in a manner that adapted to climate change, was of immense interest to the Government, Mr Todd said.

Obstacles remain, however.

The raceway is owned by the trotting club, which is understood to be supportive of the project, but endorsement from Harness Racing New Zealand would be needed for a sale to proceed expeditiously.

The venue becomes surplus to the racing industry’s requirements from August 1 and the club and harness racing code are required to negotiate over use of venue sale proceeds.

Harness Racing New Zealand representatives have not said if they believe the money should stay in Dunedin.

Joining the Otago Racing Club at an upgraded Wingatui base is one option for the Forbury Park Trotting Club. Lack of certainty about proceeds from the planned sale could be a hindrance.

Taieri MP Ingrid Leary said she wanted a quick resolution.

A boost for South Dunedin’s infrastructure was sorely needed and Forbury Park was an asset Dunedin people had invested in over the years, she said.

They would expect selling the park to yield benefits for their community, she said.

The Otago Regional Council has expressed support for development of a collaborative vision for South Dunedin.

"We look forward to being an active participant in the process," chairman Andrew Noone wrote in March.

Otakou kaumatua Edward Ellison said he agreed, in principle, the housing and environmental project could be worthwhile.

Kainga Ora Otago-Southland regional director Tim Blake said the government agency had not been formally involved so far.

"Once the sale of the Forbury Park Trotting Club’s land-holdings has been formalised, we would be open to discussions with any future developer about opportunities for our involvement," Mr Blake said.

grant.miller@odt.co.nz