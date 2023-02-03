Orbus bus services cancelled

Thirty-one Orbus bus services in Dunedin have been cancelled as at 7am today, compared to 16 at this time yesterday.

Routes affected include 8, 18, 33, 50 and 61.

In Queenstown, five services on route 1 have been cancelled.

The Otago Regional Council has attributed cancellations to "driver illness" although its operators are still 10 drivers short.

Orbus returned to a full bus timetable for the first time in more than six months on Wednesday.

• A full live list of cancellations can be found here: https://www.orc.govt.nz/public-transport/notifications-and-alerts