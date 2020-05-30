Orbus turns passengers back to front

After several weeks of rear-door boarding and alighting, Orbus bus services in Queenstown and Dunedin will resume using the front door on Tuesday, June 2.

Otago Regional Council in a social media post advised "That means you can enter the bus by the front door again and exit via the back.

"We’re going back to front door entry after the Queen’s birthday weekend."

Rear-door boarding was introduced to avoid transmission of Covid-19.

Front-door boarding buses will remain fare-free.