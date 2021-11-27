Orca visit harbour again

Two orca were spotted in the harbour today as Port to Port ferry passengers were treated an unexpected close encounter.

Ferry service operator Rachel McGregor said she was waiting for passengers at Quarantine Island when she was alerted to the pair.

The orcas spent much of the day between Quarantine Island and Portobello.

An orca spotted in the harbour near Portobello. Photo: Supplied

Ms McGregor said people had gathered to watch them at the Portobello marine lab wharf.

"I grabbed whoever was there to go and see them from the boat", she said.

"All up around 24 people came for a free orca watching trip."

She thought they were likely the same large male and smaller female that had been seen in the harbour earlier this month.