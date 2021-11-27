Orca visit harbour again

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two orca were spotted in the harbour today as Port to Port ferry passengers were treated an unexpected close encounter.
Ferry service operator Rachel McGregor said she was waiting for passengers at Quarantine Island when she was alerted to the pair.
The orcas spent much of the day between Quarantine Island and Portobello.
"I grabbed whoever was there to go and see them from the boat", she said.
"All up around 24 people came for a free orca watching trip."
She thought they were likely the same large male and smaller female that had been seen in the harbour earlier this month.