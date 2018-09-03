Orchestra workshop gives amateurs chance

Balclutha double bass player Helen Widdicombe (left) prepares to perform in a musical workshop yesterday with members of the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Balclutha double bass player Helen Widdicombe was delighted she got the chance to take part in a workshop with the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra yesterday.

"I feel really excited. It’s a great opportunity," she said.

"I also came along last year, which was great," she added.

About 60 people, comprising more than 30 young guest players and 25 Dunedin Symphony Orchestra (DSO) members, took part in the "Play with the Orchestra" event in the Hanover Hall, Dunedin, yesterday afternoon. The conductor was Orchestra Wellington director of music Marc Taddei, who conducted Carmina Burana in the Dunedin Town Hall on Saturday evening.

Dunedin Symphony Orchestra marketing manager Pieter du Plessis said the annual workshops, which had been running for at least 20 years, aimed to provide a chance for "aspiring orchestral players to play with their professional orchestra counterparts".

Aspiring players were also encouraged to continue studying their instrument, "in the hope that they will carry on to play eventually with the DSO", Mr du Plessis said.

DSO general manager Phillippa Harris said the workshop had proved "hugely popular" over the many years it had been running.

Ms Widdicombe (44) has lived in Balclutha for the past four years, but said she was born and grew up in Wellington, attending Wellington East Girls’ College.

Her early musical education was disrupted while she worked in several different parts of the country.

All her Wellington school friends were pursuing creative goals and she was now "making a determined effort" to improve her double bass playing and to move up the musical gradings. Mr du Plessis said the Dunedin workshop could prove life-changing. The initiative could help keen emerging players to identify a pathway which could lead to orchestral-level performances. The workshop was a "step forward" towards making the orchestra "more accessible" to keen younger musicians, he said.

