Ryman Healthcare sales adviser Kate Morgan and violinist Ngaruaroha Martin enjoy the opening of the ‘‘Ingredients’’ exhibition on Friday night at the Otago Art Society rooms at the Dunedin Railway Station. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Artists provided a taste of something different in a new exhibition which opened at the Otago Art Society’s rooms on Friday night.

Entitled "Ingredients", the exhibition featured works by local artists, inspired by the favourite recipes of Ryman Healthcare residents.

Ryman residents provided the subject matter in words – everything from "Victoria Sponge" to "every Tuesday it were Tripe ’n Onions for us".

More than 100 members of the Otago Art Society took those memories and created art works inspired by them.

On Friday night, residents from Frances Hodgkins and Yvette Williams villages arrived at Dunedin Railway Station in van loads, for the opening.

Residents and guest mingled and admired the paintings, while listening to music played by Dunedin violinist Ngaruaroha Martin.

Also present were Ryman Dunedin village managers Joy Notman (Frances Hodgkins) and Gail Miller (Yvette William), along with sales adviser Kate Morgan.

A $1000 major prize and a series of smaller prizes sponsored by Ryman Healthcare were presented, with Marie Reid-Beadle awarded the top prize for her piece Butter Chicken.

Ms Morgan said Ryman valued being able to give back to the community through sponsorships, and Otago Art Society was one of the local organisations supported, alongside bowling clubs, schools, bridge clubs, Zonta, and Rotary.

"This exhibition has given our residents an interaction between the villages and the local art community. There is no other sponsorship like this within Ryman in either New Zealand or Australia,” she said.

Otago Art Society president Doug Hart was pleased with how many artists had "thought outside the box" for the exhibition.

The society artists had produced 101 varied pieces, including ceramics, embroidery, mosaics, oils and watercolours.

“Food stimulates and gives us opportunities to socialise with families, friends and associates. Art is sustenance for the soul and our senses," Hart said.

"It nourishes our everyday lives in many varied guises.”

The "Ingredients" exhibition will continue at Dunedin Railway Station until January 9.