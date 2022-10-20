Otago Museum takes science to islands

There are hopes the first science expo in the Cook Islands will inspire the next generation of scientists.

About 2000 students, teachers, locals, and visitors are expected at the National Auditorium in Avarua, Rarotonga for the event this week.

Tuhura Otago Museum, in Dunedin, initiated the festival.

Museum science engagement co-ordinator Pasifika Emily Eastgate said resources had been shipped from New Zealand, including solar telescopes, so children could look at the sun without harming their eyes.

‘‘Those telescopes have a hydrogen alpha filters on them so you can get a really clear picture of the sun and you can actually see solar flares coming off it.

‘‘We have our lab in a box which is a container that has been converted into a science lab that we have shipped to Rarotonga,’’ she said.

Melina Tuiravakai, the event organiser from the Office of the Cook Islands Prime Minister, said for some students the expo would be the first time they stepped into a star dome.

‘‘For us this is an opportunity that our children, a lot of them have not had the chance to actually see the science on the ground, to touch and see things and it is exciting to have our Pasifika children have that opportunity, where they can play with mini drones, they can look at look at little robots,’’ she said.

Every school on Rarotonga is scheduled to attend the festival.