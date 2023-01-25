Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Otago MyLotto ticket wins $500K

    Photo: ODT files
    One lucky Lotto player from Otago will be dancing in their living room after winning $500,000 in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

    The winning tickets was sold on MyLotto to a player from Otago.

    Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

    Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.

    Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check it as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App. 

    The winning numbers are - 05 11 12 18 24 30 and 20 is the bonus ball. 

     

