Otago MyLotto ticket wins $500K

Photo: ODT files

One lucky Lotto player from Otago will be dancing in their living room after winning $500,000 in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets was sold on MyLotto to a player from Otago.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check it as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

The winning numbers are - 05 11 12 18 24 30 and 20 is the bonus ball.