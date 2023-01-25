Otago MyLotto ticket wins $500K

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One lucky Lotto player from Otago will be dancing in their living room after winning $500,000 in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning tickets was sold on MyLotto to a player from Otago.
Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.
Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.
Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check it as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
The winning numbers are - 05 11 12 18 24 30 and 20 is the bonus ball.