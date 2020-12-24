Otago public transport takes Christmas break

Volunteers operate the Christmas heritage bus service in Dunedin in 2018. Photo: Michael Jarka

The Otago Regional Council's Orbus transport service will not operate on Christmas Day in Dunedin or Queenstown, but bus enthusiasts will pick up some of the passengers.

In Dunedin, the Otago Heritage Bus Society will run former Dunedin City Council buses on the St Clair/Normanby route, restored and driven by volunteers.

Boxing Day, and both days of New Year observance will affect Dunedin Orbus services.

Dunedin

Friday 25 December, Christmas Day - no Orbus service but the Suburban Rumbler operated by Otago Heritage Bus Society will operate an hourly bus service on Christmas Day from St Clair via the Octagon to Normanby and return, departing hourly from the St Clair terminus from 9 am to 6 pm and from Normanby at 30 minutes past the hour from 9.30 am to 6.30 pm.

Saturday 26 December, Boxing Day - as per Saturday schedule

Sunday 27 December - as per Sunday schedule

Monday 28 December, observed - as per Sunday/public holiday schedule

Friday 1 January - some extra services after midnight following New Year's Eve celebrations , then a Sunday/public holiday schedule

Saturday 2 January - as per Saturday schedule

Sunday 3 January - as per Sunday schedule

Monday 4 January, observed - Sunday/public holiday schedule

Queenstown

Christmas Day is the only public holiday on which the Orbus Queenstown bus service does not operate

For all other days, the service runs to the normal daily timetable