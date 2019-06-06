Otago pupil to compete in New York

National design competition winner Freya Pettigrew will get the chance to compete again in New York. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Dunedin teenager Freya Pettigrew is heading to the Big Apple to take her shot at a big win.

The Otago Girls' High School year 11 pupil is the only New Zealander chosen to compete in the Adobe Certified Associate (ACA) World Championship, a design competition held in New York city next month.

Participants will be tasked with creating a poster for an unnamed company using a mix of Adobe design applications.

Freya (15) earned her place in the world event after winning the Interface Expo, held in Auckland last week.

She submitted to the New Zealand competition an advertising poster she was working on for an assessment in her digital technologies class.

Her design, ''Bake-o-lution'', featured baked dog-shaped biscuits, and was aimed at raising funds for guide dogs for the Blind Foundation's Bikkie Day event.

''Given more time I could have developed it a bit more, but it got me to New York, so I'm happy.''

This will be Freya's second trip overseas, after a visit to Fiji as a 2-year-old.

The ACA world event is for young people aged between 13 and 23 and runs from July 28 to 31.

There were more than 120,000 entries from 66 countries in last year's competition.

The winner will be announced on July 31.

